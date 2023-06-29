Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,810,833 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9,591.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.44% of Conagra Brands worth $258,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 999,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

