Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,524,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,506 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.46% of Comcast worth $730,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 1,792,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,134,594. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

