Nordea Investment Management AB Has $214.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.87% of Toro worth $214,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Down 1.0 %

Toro stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

