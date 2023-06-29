Nordea Investment Management AB Has $345.33 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

