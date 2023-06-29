Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,994 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Starbucks worth $426,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. 1,172,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

