Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,616 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of AT&T worth $266,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.