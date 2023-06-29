Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 70,061 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $209,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $857.90. The stock had a trading volume of 648,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $732.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

