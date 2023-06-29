Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 172,215 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,215 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.61% of Ecolab worth $286,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.57. The company had a trading volume of 162,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,353. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

