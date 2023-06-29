Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 329,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 329,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of TJX Companies worth $320,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 756,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

