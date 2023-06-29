Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Northern Shield Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Northern Shield Resources

(Free Report)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.