Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Northern Trust worth $79,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. 405,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,108. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

