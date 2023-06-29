Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte Buys 425 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) Director Andrew Forte bought 425 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

