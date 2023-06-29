Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

NVZMY opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $666.36 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

