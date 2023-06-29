NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

