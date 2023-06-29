Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,502,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 486,476 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

