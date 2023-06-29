Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

NUE stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

