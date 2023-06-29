Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Up 286.4% in June

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nutriband Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTRB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 52.80% and a negative net margin of 231.31%. Analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
