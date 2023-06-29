Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Up 286.4% in June

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nutriband Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 52.80% and a negative net margin of 231.31%. Analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

About Nutriband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutriband in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.