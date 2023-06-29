Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.