Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.