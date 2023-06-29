NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,686.84 or 0.99887396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002122 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

