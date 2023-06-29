Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

