Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 987,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,747,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

