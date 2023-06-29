Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 388 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.41%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

