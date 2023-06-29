Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

