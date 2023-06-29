Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 11,614 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 212.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $235.79. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

