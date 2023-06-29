Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $702,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.15.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

