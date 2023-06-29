Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

