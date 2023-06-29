Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

