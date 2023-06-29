Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

