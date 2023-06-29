OMG Network One Day Volume Reaches $16.07 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $87.69 million and $16.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.