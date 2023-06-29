Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 9.8% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.48. 89,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 85,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONC. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

