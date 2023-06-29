OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.39. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 104,925 shares traded.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

