Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 113,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,906. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

