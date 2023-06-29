OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 3.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 23,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 107,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.