Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 0.6%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 63,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.53.

About Opsens

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.37 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.