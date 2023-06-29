Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,819.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 4,017,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,489. The company has a market cap of $315.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

