Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $9.1E-06.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

