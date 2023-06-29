Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $9.1E-06.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
