O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 5.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $100,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $940.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,227. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $923.68 and its 200-day moving average is $863.75.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

