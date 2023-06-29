Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Österreichische Post Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Österreichische Post Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

