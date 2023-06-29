Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 1,183,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.