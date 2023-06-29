P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.82

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $26.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 13,324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.