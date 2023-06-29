Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 418.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

PARA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

