Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $449.72 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.