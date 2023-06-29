Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,907 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

