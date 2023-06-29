Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 636,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,343,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

