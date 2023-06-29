Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.25% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

