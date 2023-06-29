Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $440.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $440,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

