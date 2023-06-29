Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.