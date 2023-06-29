Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $8.10. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 6,883 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PNBK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

