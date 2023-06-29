Pax Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $984.20 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006899 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 989,794,018 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

