Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.